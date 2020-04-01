- WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was followed by a camera crew leading up to her taped title defense against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Above is the first look at Ripley's intense social distancing WrestleMania workout.

- WWE stock was down 0.83% today, closing at $33.60 per share after opening at $33.25. Today's high was $34.78 and the low was $32.33. Stock is currently up 0.70% in after-hours trading, at $33.84 per share.

- As noted, John Cena will be Corey Graves' guest for WWE's "After The Bell" podcast tomorrow morning. WWE tweeted the following clip from the end of the podcast. Graves asked Cena if he had any wisdom or quotes for fans.

"Man, that's... uh, yikes. So, I just puked out my soul and now I'm trying to sum it up in one sentence," Cena said of the interview and Graves' last question. "Here's an easy one - never give up."

Cena, who will face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 this weekend, then sipped the glass in front of him, thinking it was water. It was apparently vodka. Cena then drank it all at once and joked, "Let's go out and do this thing!"