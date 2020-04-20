Tonight's RAW opened up with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre issuing a challenge to Seth Rollins for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. McIntyre will be putting the title on the line.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air live on May 10, with at least some of the content airing on tape delay from WWE HQ in Stamford, including the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches that will begin on the 1st floor and end on the roof. It's also possible that some material airs from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the updated card for Money In the Bank:

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin or Drew Gulak vs. TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA