Seth Rollins revealed on Twitter this week that he, Roman Reigns and The Usos were not happy going into the 2013 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

The 2013 MITB Kickoff pre-show saw Rollins and Reigns retain their WWE Tag Team Titles over The Usos. Rollins said all four of them were "so pissed" about being on the Kickoff that they had an extra chip on their shoulder. He noted that he doesn't think he's been on a Kickoff pre-show match since, and he's right about that stat.

"Fun story: the 4 of us were so pissed about being on the kickoff that we had an extra chip on our shoulder for this one. Don't think I've been on a kickoff since," Rollins tweeted in response to a WWE tweet on the match.

The Usos did not respond to Rollins' tweet but they did comment on WWE's tweet of the match, writing, "Top 5"

That match ran for almost 15 minutes and saw The Shield members retain. Reigns and Rollins had just won the titles at Extreme Rules 2013 two months before Money In the Bank, in a Tornado Tag Team match over former champions Kane and Daniel Bryan.

Reigns and Rollins had only been on the main roster for around 7 months when MITB 2013 took place, while Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso had been on the main roster for around 3 years more.

You can see the full tweets below: