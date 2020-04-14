It looks like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has his first challenger.

Tonight's live RAW from the WWE Performance Center saw McIntyre issue his first address since the big title win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre was interrupted by WWE United States Champion Andrade, who was returning from a rib injury. They ended up facing off in a non-title champion vs. champion main event, which McIntyre won.

After the match, McIntyre stood tall until Seth Rollins attacked him out of nowhere. Rollins put McIntyre down with two Stomps, and stood tall as RAW went off the air.

Rollins had appeared in three backstage segments throughout the RAW broadcast this week. The first segment saw Rollins acknowledge his WrestleMania 36 loss to Kevin Owens, noting that once again his career has been crucified. The second segment featured Rollins telling fans that everyone needs something to have faith in, and that he wanted everyone to know he's still for them. Rollins ended that segment, just one day after the Easter holiday, by saying our Messiah has truly risen. The third segment saw Rollins issue a message to all non-believers - that they have left him no alternative because tonight he had to stomp out all the doubt. That last warning segment aired shortly before the McIntyre vs. Andrade main event.

There's no word yet on when WWE plans to do the first Rollins vs. McIntyre match, but it could come at the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. It's believed that MITB will air live from the empty WWE Performance Center, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Above is video from Rollins' RAW attack on McIntyre, and below are a few shots from Rollins' backstage segments on this week's RAW and the post-main event angle to end the show: