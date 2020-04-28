WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels joined this week's WWE Backstage to discuss a number of topics, including working behind-the-scenes in NXT. Renee Young spoke with Michaels and asked him who he felt like is similar to himself and his old ally — Diesel.

"It was Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez," Michaels said. "I was trying to give them an example of one is brash and cocky and gets bumped around a little bit. The other is the heater, she's the one who shuts the door down.

"I thought it was sort of a dynamic that they could use going forward because it's one of those things that it's very visible and easy to comprehend, and just an example to guide them going forward."

Michaels was then asked about who he sees stepping up into the main event level of NXT as the roster continues to fluctuate over time. Karrion Kross, Timothy Thatcher, and Dexter Lumis were at the top of his list.

"As you know it's sort of an always changing group, so to speak, over the years," Michaels said. "I started with Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Ricochet, and The Revival. On to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, and of course, Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

"Killer Kross — or Karrion Kross — I should probably be better about saying that. Dexter Lumis, [Timothy] Thatcher, I think there's a number of guys coming up that are going to be very interesting, and again, take NXT to that next level."