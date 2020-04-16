- WWE is teaming with the "Military Makeover with Montel" show to select the next recipient of a complete home makeover. We've noted how WWE SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans has appeared on two episodes of the show with veteran & TV host Montel Williams in the last year. The show airs on Lifetime and the American Forces Network.

WWE, Montel and Evans, who is a Marine Corps veteran herself, are now calling on fans to nominate a veteran family to appear on the home improvement series. The recipient chosen by WWE fans will be announced on Monday, July 13. Their episode will then premiere on Lifetime in early 2021. You can visit this link to nominate a veteran and their family. Above is a promo for the campaign.

- WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim turns 31 years old today while Vickie Guerrero turns 52 and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London turns 40. Also, today would have been the 83rd birthday of WWE Legend George "The Animal" Steele.

- We noted before how special editions of WWE NXT UK would be airing on the WWE Network over the next few weeks due to the coronavirus impact on TV tapings. Today's episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be a special "Superstar Picks" edition.

Below is the full announcement from WWE, along with a video from Sid Scala, Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint: