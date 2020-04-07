- Kellie noted earlier that the "Hey Hey" rap song released by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison ahead of WrestleMania 36 to taunt their opponents for the Ladder Match - The New Day and The Usos is now on Spotify and Apple Music. As seen below, WWE Music has also released the full song on YouTube and it can be downloaded free. Due The Miz being sick, the WrestleMania match was changed to Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston, and Morrison won to retain the titles.

For those who missed it, below is the music video:

- This week's post-WrestleMania 36 RAW episode saw Nia Jax return from double knee surgery after being out for almost 1 year. RAW also saw WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair make her official debut on the brand as a member of the roster. WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar is poised to make a bigger impact on the red brand women's division. As of this writing, 58% voted for Belair while 42% went with Jax. Belair has officially been moved to the RAW roster.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to thank the Mania Club group for raising more than $25,000 for Connor's Cure this year. Mania Club is a group of fans who work together to create experiences and to help fight pediatric cancer. Their Twitter account notes that they are the official creator of the WrestleMania tailgate party.

Stephanie wrote, "Another incredible year from @MANIACLUBWWE! Together this year they raised $25,100 for @ConnorsCure, blowing past their goal of $20K. I can't tell you how much this means to me, @TripleH & all the families this will help. You continue to amaze me!!!"

