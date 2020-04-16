As noted earlier at this link, WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to remember The Fink, noting that he was their original employee.

"In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard's voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji]," Stephanie wrote.

Finkel was first hired by Vince McMahon, Sr. back in 1975. He took on a reduced schedule back in 2000, but made several special appearances over the years. He also worked some behind-the-scenes.

Stay tuned for more on Fink's passing, including reactions from the wrestling world. Below is Stephanie's full tweet: