Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel passed away at the age of 69.

Yesterday, Steve Austin posted a photo of the two together and spoke about being inducted alongside the legendary ring announcer at the 2009 WWE Hall of Fame.

"Howard Finkel and myself at MSG in New York and in Houston where we were both inducted into the 2009 WWE Hall Of Fame class," Austin wrote. "As you can see in the second picture it was a very strong class. Legendary. I always told Howard I knew I had arrived in the Big League when he announced my name as I made my way to the ring in Madison Square Garden. I had been a fan of his for many years prior to my arrival in WWE.

"Howard had a class and dignity about him when he was doing his job. His booming voice and credibility helped myself and countless others find an identity in each of our own personal wrestling journeys. I was caught off guard when I saw him for the last time at MSG. Clearly, he was not doing well. As we passed by each other on our way out I told him I loved him. Everybody loved Howard. And that's the bottom line."

In the video above, Greg Hamilton, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, The Miz, and others also gave their thoughts about "The Fink."