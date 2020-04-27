Tammy "Sunny" Sytch apparently still has her WWE Hall of Fame ring.

Sunny took to Twitter this weekend and made several posts to dismiss rumors on how she previously pawned the ring given to her after her 2011 induction. As seen below, Sunny posted a shot of the ring on her middle finger.

The rumors on Sunny's ring first popped up in January 2016 after TMZ posted a story on the ring being sold, which included a quote from Sunny.

The quote from 2016 read like this: "It's time to let go of the past and selling my ring is the right way to get back on track!"

Sunny claimed on Twitter this weekend that the TMZ story was a publicity stunt created by Vivid Video for her adult film, but it's interesting to note that the TMZ story had no mention of her Vivid project. Sunny reportedly wore the ring during scenes in the film.

The TMZ story from January 2016 noted that Sunny's ring was being put up for sale on eBay with an opening bid of $3,000. TMZ included two screenshots from eBay - one of the screen that the seller would see, one of the auction being canceled that bidders would see. This could actually prove Sunny's claim.

She tweeted this weekend to a fan, "Asshole it was a publicity stunt concocted by the owner of Vivid Video, and right after it I POSTED that it was ONLY a publicity stunt. Go do something with your life instead of trolling mine."

There were more rumors on Sunny pawning her ring in February 2016, but those were proved to be incorrect. The rumors then said that Sunny's ring was being featured on an episode of History's "Pawn Stars" series, but it turned out that the ring on the show was the one that previously belonged to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer.

Below are Sunny's related tweets from the weekend:

I don't know where you get your info from, but my HOF ring is on my dresser with my other jewelry. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

Hey f--kTARDS who think they know EVERYTHING about EVERYONE!!! You wish you had one... and you never will. Trolls. I guess I didn't pawn it, huh? Yeah.... thought so ???? pic.twitter.com/gJsD4kBXFg — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

Asshole it was a publicity stunt concocted by the owner of Vivid Video, and right after it I POSTED that it was ONLY a publicity stunt. Go do something with your life instead of trolling mine. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

OMG ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!??!! Do you NOT know how to f--king read? Get off my Twitter and get hooked on Phonix.... — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

Again.... Vivid video had tmz post that as a publicity stunt. My god woman, go cook or clean something. Get off my Twitter. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

HEY m-----------rS AND KNOW-IT-ALLS!!!!! What about me "pawning" my Hall of Fame ring? Twatwaffles. pic.twitter.com/FQvn5mRVcf — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020

I actually saw that episode of #PawnStarsand it was some guy that came in that wanted to pawn @#PaulBearers HOF Ring — Brian Edelen (@brigh_teyes) April 26, 2020

THANK YOU — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) April 26, 2020