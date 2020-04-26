WWE Hall Of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham shared on social media this evening that his daughter Capella and her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

He explained in his Facebook post, which is available to read below, that his daughter who is 47 years old, has been dealing with a high fever, is constantly coughing, and has lost 18 pounds. His son-in-law is a first responder paramedic for the city of West Palm Beach, Fl and according to Billy, passed the virus onto Capella.

Billy Graham ended his post that he may be the first WWE Hall of Fame inductee to have COVID-19 hit their immediate family. Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.