WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is set to defend her title against Tamina at WWE Money in the Bank on May 10. On yesterday's SmackDown, Tamina was able to blindside Bayley with a superkick as their feud continues to heat up.

Earlier today, Tamina posted a video with the caption, "Working on my ANGER issues #NobodyMeaner." Giving off some Firefly Fun House vibes, a bubbly Tamina talked about herself while also mixing in more aggressive scenes of her work in the ring.

"Over the years I've built up a reputation of being mean," Tamina said with a big smile. "But that's just not the case at all. The fact of the matter is I've just been misunderstood. In fact, I tried to play nice, but it never seems to work out!

"And come this Money in the Bank, I not only plan on breaking the mold, but also, Bayley's jaw to become your new SmackDown Women's Champion! And if you don't like that, you can go f--- [yourself]. Thanks for watching, and remember, there's nobody meaner than Tamina!"

A nervous Bayley later responded, "...WWE, something is wrong with this woman!"