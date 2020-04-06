While the Tampa Bay, Florida missed out on WrestleMania 36 Week due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like city officials will have another shot at hosting The Grandest Stage of Them All soon.

Tampa Bay will be in the running to host WrestleMania 38 in 2022, according to @Wrestlevotes on Twitter.

With the initial legwork done for this year, Tampa Bay is said to be still very much eager to host the big event, which brings a significant economic impact to host cities. It was speculated that Tampa Bay could be a lock for that year, but it's too early to tell.

WWE issued a survey in 2019 that listed the following cities as potential WrestleMania hosts in the future: London, England; Chicago, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Santa Clara, California; Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, PA; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Miami, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Tampa.

WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.