Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard took to Twitter today to apologize for missing the Impact Rebellion tapings.

The original Rebellion main event had Tessa defending against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a Triple Threat. The event was changed from a pay-per-view to a two-night TV event due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was reported that Tessa didn't attend the tapings due to concerns. Tessa responded to a promo from Elgin on Impact where he accused her of being afraid.

She wrote, "I've been in the ring with guys bigger than you and I've beaten guys bigger than you. Scared? No. Staying safe? Yes. To be the best, you've got to beat the best.. and whether you or anyone else likes it, I AM the best in @IMPACTWRESTLING"

Tessa continued in another tweet and apologized to fans.

"I'm sorry to all the fans of @IMPACTWRESTLING that I wasn't there tonight. These times effect each one of us in very different yet very significant ways. I encourage everyone 2 stay home & that includes myself. Great job to everyone who competed tonight. #WeAreAllInThisTogether," she wrote.

There's no word yet on what Impact has planned for Tessa and the title, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full tweets below: