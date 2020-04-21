- This Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a special look back at the NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" match between Tyler Bate and NXT UK Champion WALTER, with new comments from both competitors. The August 2019 main event saw WALTER retain his title over Bate.

As noted, WWE Network is airing special episodes of NXT UK due to tapings being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Above is a promo for Thursday's special airing.

- Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo (Eddie and Promo Colón) have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances. The Colóns, who were released last Wednesday from their WWE deals, will appear at the Legends of the Ring Convention on Saturday, October 3 in South Iselin, New Jersey.

Epico and Primo will be appearing as The Colóns and Los Matadores for photo-ops. Besides appearances in Puerto Rico, this will be their first public appearances in more than 1 year. Full details on the appearance can be found on the Rack Attack Promotions Facebook page.

- As seen below in the new tweets from Kayla Braxton and McKenzie Mitchell, it looks like Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler will also be appearing on WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning at 10am ET. As noted before, Triple H will also appear this week, making his debut on the show.