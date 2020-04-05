- Above is the first official promo for WrestleMania 37. The big event is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

- Charlotte Flair turns 34 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i turns 75 and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page turns 64. Flair will challenge WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for her title during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 later today.

- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took to Twitter with a late night post to promote his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 later on.

"Never meet you heroes kids, I have waited so long #Wrestlemania36," he tweeted.

Remember to join us for live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night Two later on at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is Wyatt's full tweet: