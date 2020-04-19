Former WWE star Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) posted on Instagram about his Pro Wrestling Tees store launching tomorrow, April 20.

Ryder was one of the many WWE stars that were released recently due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The Miz commented on the Instagram post, implying he wasn't a fan of the "Not There" shirt.

He wrote, "And you made fun of my shirts."

The comment didn't sit well with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He reminded Miz that his colleagues lost their jobs. He also explained what Pro Wrestling Tees was.

Ryder replied, "Yeah, mike...As the calls were coming in that your colleagues were losing their jobs, I quickly set up a pro wrestling tees store and got a logo out ASAP before I even got the phone call. Pro wrestling tees is a website where independent wrestlers sell their merch. Independent wrestling is...ah nevermind."

