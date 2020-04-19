- Above is the latest WWE Playback where The New Day relive Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become WWE Champion.
- Batista's film, Stuber, is now available on HBO. The 2019 action-comedy is a buddy cop movie where an Uber driver picks up a cop (Dave Bautista) who is trying to take down a killer.
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman's biggest moments. The group included: Strowman's victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Relive @BraunStrowman's BIGGEST, most MONSTROUS wins!!!#WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/f9YZ8cixY7— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2020