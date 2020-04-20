There's now speculation on former WWE Superstars The Revival making a stop in the NWA.

Cash Wheeler, formerly known as Dash Wilder in WWE, responded to a tweet from the NWA, asking fans which tag team they'd like to see in the Crockett Cup.

He wrote, "FTR"

Dax Hardwood, the former Scott Dawson, has not responded to the NWA tweet. His last tweet was the new logo for the tag team, which appears to be using the name "The Revolt" now.

Stay tuned for updates on Wheeler and Hardwood's post-WWE futures. It's still believed that they are headed to AEW, but that hasn't been confirmed.