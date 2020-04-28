The Rock is bringing back his "The Titan Games" competition series.

The former WWE Champion, who hosts the games, took to Twitter earlier this afternoon and teased that he would be making a "surprise sports announcement" during his Instagram Live stream this evening. He used the "#sportsareback" hashtag to promote the announcement stream. That announcement was the return of The Titan Games.

"Really excited about this announcement," Rock said (H/T to PopCulture). "I miss my sports. I miss the hell out of my sports ... We are getting ready on Memorial Day to bring back The Titan Games. Titan Games Season 2."

Rock then revealed that the Monday, May 25 season 2 premiere will be be an "epic two-hour event" on NBC. He noted that the competition will feature Olympic gold medalists, NFL Super Bowl champions, and UFC champions, among others. The season was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"They gave me their blood, their sweat, their respect," Rock said of pro athletes being featured on season two, a first for the show.

NBC confirmed that all 13 episodes of the season were filmed before COVID-19 shut everything down. They also announced that after the two-hour season premiere on May 25, the show will go back to its regular 8pm ET timeslot the following week, on Monday, June 1.

NBC's announcement noted that The Titan Games is inspired by Rock's intensive workout regimen, and will see the pro athletes and "everyday Americans" compete for charity, with $100,000 going to the winner, according to The Wrap. The show is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. Rock, former WWE writer & producer Brian Gewirtz, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.

Titan Games women's winner Emily Andzulis is currently signed to a WWE NXT deal. It was rumored back in December that NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro was trying out for The Games, to play off her background with American Ninja Warrior. There's no word yet on if she participated in the games.

Stay tuned for updates on the return of The Titan Games. Above is a season two teaser that was released back in September.