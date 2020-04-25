Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented about this Tuesday's episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

He wrote, "This man was one of my all time fav heels (bad guys) in pro wrestling and an influence on me when I first shook his hand in Hawaii when I was 12. I've seen an early cut of this episode and highly recommend you watch, if you have any squared circle DNA in your blood."

The upcoming episode is about former WWE star David Schultz and his infamous run-in with 20/20 reporter John Stossel in the '80s.

Schultz also wrestled in AWA, NWA, and Stampede Wrestling.

The episode will be airing on April 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

Below you see his comment: