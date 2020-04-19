While doing a Q&A on Instagram Live, Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson spoke about the possibility of having a match with Roman Reigns in the future.

The Rock revealed that anything is possible and you never say never in the world of professional wrestling. He explained the venue and business model would have to be right in order for the match to ever happen though.

"I think anything is possible," said The Rock. "Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling, there is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

"You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have be right. But I'm very close with Roman, he's family to me, so we will see."

Below you can watch him answer the question: