Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to do another Q&A with fans yesterday and answered a few questions about his movie career.

The former WWE World Champion revealed the one movie role he wanted but didn't get. The role was Jack Reacher, which ended up going to Tom Cruise.

"The question I saw last night, was a really cool one and made me think, said The Rock. "The question was, 'Was there ever a role in Hollywood that I wanted so badly and I didn't get it and it went to someone else?' That answer is yes, that role is Jack Reacher and of course, it went to Tom Cruise."

The Rock also commented that it was ten years ago and that at the time Tom Cruise was the bigger star.

"Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place, I recognize that," he admitted. "Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not."

He explained since the beginning of his career, all of his roles have been created and designed for him.

"In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in a box," he explained. "There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc. Fortunately, for me, there aren't a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I've been a lucky son of a b---h that they've been created and designed for me - except Jack Reacher."

