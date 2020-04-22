The Rock sent a special message to Triple H for today's episode of The Bump on WWE's Digital platforms. As noted, Triple H appeared on the show to promote his 25th Anniversary Celebration, which kicks off this Friday during SmackDown on FOX.

The Rock started out his message with a joke about doing his signature "Finally..." promo in his quiet neighborhood. The Great One then praised The Game for his career, in and out of the ring.

"There's some big stuff going down and the big stuff going down is Triple H - 25 years of a storied, epic, historic career already, so I am honored to send you this message, my friend, to help celebrate and help honor you at 25 years, of not only being a part of the WWE, but 25 years of being the WWE," Rock said. "And man, I gotta tell you, I have, like you, we are lucky boys to have the career that we have had in the world that we love so much, of pro wrestling. I gotta tell you, man, from the time I first got into the company, you, from my very first match in Survivor Series at The Garden, you were so good to me, so welcoming to me then, but also I knew... I knew of everybody in the locker room, that there was a hunger in your eyes, and I knew that we were going to be competitors, and we were going to compete, and work our asses off, and that's exactly what we did, and that's exactly why we jelled together, why we had incredible chemistry.

"You know, I always talk about the matches that I've had with Stone Cold, that you've had with Stone Cold, and that you've had with Mick Foley, and I've had with Mick Foley, The Undertaker... you name it, but there's only one man who I've gone around this world with and wrestled consistently with so many times, and put on just incredible matches, and that's you. And I thank you, I love you, congratulations, man, on just an amazing career, but also to, not only an amazing 25 years, but also not only in the ring, but what you've done outside of the ring, too, has been unparalleled. You can't compare it because nobody else has done it, and what you're doing with NXT, what you're doing with the company itself, and what you're doing to make sure the fans go home happy, because it's in your blood, it's in your DNA, it's as if you were born into the business, and in some other lifetime you were. This is why we're kindred spirits. Congratulations on such an amazing 25 years. I look forward to the next 25 years. Thank you for being a friend, thank you for being a brother. Again, I love you, man. Happy 25th. Amazing, amazing. Love you brother."

Rock finished his message with another joke about doing one of his signature catchphrases in his quiet neighborhood.

Triple H responded and joked, "That is awesome. I'm honored, I really am. The worst part is, how come he looks so great and I look like an old prune? I'm all wrinkled and grey, and stuff, and he looks exactly the same as he did when I wrestled him in The Garden when he walked in the door."

You can see Rock's full message from The Bump below: