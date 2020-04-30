Call it the fight that might never happen, because that is what UFC president Dana White is starting to think.

For years now, the promotion has tried to book UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and top contender Tony Ferguson together for a bout. Injuries, timing, and other issues have scrapped the contest, with the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm afraid what will happen if we try to make that fight happen again," White said during a recent Reddit Q&A session.

White added that the idea of pairing Nurmagomedov and Ferguson together again in 2020 is "not very" good. Ferguson is set to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 on May 9 as the UFC returns for the interim lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, remains overseas while waiting out the pandemic. He is also set for an extended break as part of Ramadan, which goes until late in May.

As for the future of Nurmagomedov, White has an idea of a rematch in mind involving former champion Conor McGregor.

"I would have to say Conor-Khabib," White said. "Conor wants that rematch so bad and I would love to see it."