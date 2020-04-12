Earlier this week, The Undertaker did an interview with Nine Line Apparel on Instagram Live where he discussed some of the other matches at WrestleMania 36, including Randy Orton vs. Edge, the women's championship matches, and the Firefly Fun House Match.

Before getting to those matches, Taker talked about the difficulty of cutting promos without a live audience at the WWE Performance Center and what it takes to pull them off.

"It's just really, really bizarre, you're looking for that energy to feed off and it's just not there," Undertaker recalled. "You have to create it in your head and you almost have to pipe in the fan noise in your head and create that atmosphere. Draw on your memories and all these other experiences."

Moving to WrestleMania 36, Taker gave props to Edge and Orton for their Last Man Standing Match, which he said would have been that much more intense had there been a live crowd to react.

"It was a long match, but I thought it was really good," Undertaker said. "That's where your audience helps you. That match was really good. Now, you put people out there and get their reactions? That match seems 15 minutes shorter because — all they're working off of is the pure physicality of what's being done and their [past] issues. ... I thought they did a killer job with what they had to work with."

Taker noted he caught NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte, and WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler. He said much like his wife, Michelle McCool, the women have to be on top of their game because there tends to be more of a critical eye towards what they do in the ring.

"I watched Charlotte, I watched her match and I thought it was really, really good," Undertaker stated. "Come to think of it, I watched Becky, too. You know what? It's a different era now, those girl are working hard, man. They've gotta be considered for 'Match of the Night' or 'Who stole the show?' You always gotta considered the women. They bring it, man. They bring it because they know they have to bring it, right? They have all these eyes on them — not wanting them to fail, but expect them to do so. The one here that I live with, she was always like that. She always wanted to bring everything she had because she knew they graded her on a steeper curve, and I think it's the same today."

Finally, The Deadman was asked about the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Going the less traditional route for a wrestling match, Undertaker felt like it worked because of the limitations WWE had with this year's show. When Taker was asked what he thought about the match, he started with a joke.

"I'll get back to you on that," Undertaker laughed. "It was different, it was entertaining. To me it was entertaining and it made you think. It put you in that state like, 'Where are they going? What are they going to do?' Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuisances of it? No, I wasn't there and I don't know what the whole psychology of it was. For this WrestleMania and the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked. You didn't take your eyes off it because you were like, 'Well, what the hell is coming next?' It was definitely not traditional. I don't know if you'll see another one, or if you did, it would probably be different. Sometimes you gotta make chicken salad out of chicken s---."

During the conversation Taker also gave his thoughts about the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. He explained why it was called a Boneyard Match instead of Buried Alive Match, what he meant by "Unholy Trinity," and if he thought WWE would do more cinematic matches in the future.

You can check out more from the interview in the video above.

If you use any quotes from this interview, please credit Nine Line Apparel and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.