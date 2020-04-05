The Undertaker was looking to redeem himself with the Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles during Night One of WrestleMania 36.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi noted on Twitter that he recently heard from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle about a conversation Angle had with Taker. Taker reportedly said he was disappointed with his win over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown in June 2019, and because of that he wanted to redeem himself.

"The first thing I said to him was, 'What about [wrestling] AJ [Styles]?' … It'll be the best match you've had in years,'" Angle said to Taker.

Above is a clip from the Boneyard Match that WWE posted to YouTube. You can click here for more shots from the match.

Below is Raimondi's full tweet: