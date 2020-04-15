The main event match for this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher successfully defend the NXT Tag Team Titles over Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.

This was Thatcher's debut for the company. WWE announced back on February 4 that they had signed Thatcher and Killer Kross, and that the two had reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The storyline for tonight's title defense saw Pete Dunne name Thatcher as his temporary replacement. NXT General Manager William Regal previously ordered Dunne and Riddle to pick a temporary replacement because Dunne is stuck in the UK and unable to defend due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

There's no word yet on how long Riddle and Thatcher will be teaming, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few photos and videos from tonight's match, which was the final match of the show. The finish saw Thatcher make Strong tap out with the Fujiwarma armbar:

No time for fistbumps. TIMOTHY THATCHER is here to BREAK JAWS!@SuperKingofBros just secured himself a FANTASTIC tag team partner! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/y11s9cC8S1 — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020