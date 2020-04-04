Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on Night One of WrestleMania 36.

This is the second reign for Cross and Bliss with the titles. The Kabuki Warriors won the titles back at Hell In a Cell in October, by defeating Cross and Bliss.

Below are a few shots from tonight's opening match at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL: