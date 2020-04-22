Next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will see two champions in action.

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will face Mia Yim in a non-title match, while NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Damian Priest.

This week's NXT saw Charlotte confront Yim again. Flair again said while Io Shirai is the current #1 contender to the title, she wants to give Yim her first match back on the brand since winning the title from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Flair also gave Yim a back-handed compliment before making her exit.

NXT also saw WWE air a video package on the feud between Priest and Lee. Priest later attacked Lee during the main event, hitting him in the throat twice with his nightstick. That forced Lee out of the match, which ended with Dexter Lumis replacing Lee to help The Velveteen Dream defeat The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

