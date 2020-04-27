WWE has announced that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be on the line during next Monday's show on the USA Network. That episode was reportedly taped today.

Next week's match will see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defend their titles against Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

The match was made after The Vikings issued a challenge during a backstage promo on tonight's RAW from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Profits later responded with their own backstage segment and accepted the challenge, telling Erik and Ivar to "bring your helmets" next week and you can get the smoke.

On a related note, it looks like WWE has dropped the comedy act that we saw Erik and Ivar do during last week's "Carpool Karaoke" segment. WWE was heavily criticized on social media for the segment. This week's backstage segment featured a much more serious Erik and Ivar, who were all business when calling out Ford and Dawkins.

Below are both promos from tonight's RAW: