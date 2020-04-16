- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- WWE posted this video looking at the greatest announcements from WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. As noted, The Fink passed away at the age of 69 today.

- WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil continues to make headlines for good deeds in his community, the Tampa, FL area. Titus announced today that he and NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have donated $50,000 to Metro Ministries. The donations, $25,000 from each man, will go towards providing food boxes to Tampa families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will also benefit teachers and staff of Hillsborough County Schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Proud to announce that @NFL QB @Jaboowins and I have donated $50,000 to @MetroMinistries to provide food boxes to @CityofTampa families in need during the #COVID19 crisis. This $25k gift from each of us will also help support @HillsboroughSch Teachers and Staff #FeedItForward," Titus tweeted today.

He wrote in another tweet, "It's our Honor to help our @CityofTampa Residents in need during this time and year round especially with great partners like @MetroMinistries my Contribution along with my Brother @Jaboowins contribution will help #BeHope in our Hometown [red heart emoji]"

Titus also posted this video of he and Jameis announcing the donations. Winston said while he may not be in the city for the rest of his football career, he's been inspired by Titus since meeting him.

