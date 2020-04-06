UFC president Dana White has promised to deliver a title fight on Saturday, April 18. And on Monday, White confirmed a championship match.

Tony Ferguson will face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. In regards to where the bout will take place, White only posted "somewhere on EARTH!"

The UFC and White have been dead-set on putting an event together for this month despite the continued spread of the coronavirus. The sports world has shut itself down over the past several weeks, though the UFC did hold a card in Brazil late last month.

Ferguson was scheduled to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt at UFC 249. Nurmagomedov, though, is stuck in Russia and unable to return for the bout.

You can check out the announcement below: