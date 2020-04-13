AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the big main event scheduled for Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT - the No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match between Jake Hager and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The match, which was taped two weeks ago, will be called by Jim Ross. Khan said he believes it will go down as the best Empty Arena Match in pro wrestling history.

"The most anticipated match in #AEWDynamite history will also be the most brutal & memorable match we've put on TV as @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Title vs. @RealJakeHager No Holds Barred with @JRsBBQ on the call. I believe this will be known as the best empty arena match ever," Khan wrote.

You can see Tony's full tweet below: