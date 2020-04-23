AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has high expectations for next Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT.

Khan took to Twitter after last night's Dynamite episode and said he believes next week's show has a chance to be very special, and will be the best episode of wrestling TV that any promotion has done in months, including WWE.

"Thank you great AEW fans for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! I enjoyed producing this week's show, I thought it was a great show. I think next week's show has a chance to be very special, I think it will be the best episode of wrestling tv anyone's done in months to say the least," Khan wrote.

The following matches have been announced for next week's episode:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin (TNT Title tournament match)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer (TNT Title tournament match)

* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

* Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc in a No DQ match

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

