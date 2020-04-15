Next Tuesday's "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on Vice TV will cover the murder of former WWE Superstar Dino Bravo.

You can see Vice's new trailer for the episode above.

"The Assassination of Dino Bravo" will air at 10pm ET on Vice TV and all associated platforms next Tuesday night.

Bravo, a former WWWF World Tag Team Champion and WWE Canadian Champion, the first and final, was found shot dead in his Quebec home on March 10, 1993, at the age of 44. He had been shot 17 times and it was believed that he was murdered due to his role in an illegal cigarette smuggling ring in Canada.