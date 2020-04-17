Next Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature two more Money In the Bank qualifying matches for the blue brand.

Sasha Banks will face Lacey Evans in a qualifier for the Women's MITB Ladder Match while Drew Gulak will face King Baron Corbin in a qualifier for the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan to defeat Cesaro to qualify while Dana Brooke defeated Naomi to qualify. This week's RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Sarah Logan to qualify, Nia Jax defeat Kairi Sane to qualify, and Asuka defeat Ruby Riott to earn her spot in the six-woman match. Next Monday's RAW will feature three more RAW qualifiers - Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and MVP vs. Apollo Crews.

Speaking of Brooke, next Friday's SmackDown will also see she and Carmella challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. The titles will be on the line.

WWE also announced that next Friday's show will feature an in-depth look at the history between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. As noted, Wyatt (not The Fiend) vs. Strowman has been confirmed for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, with the title on the line. Another segment airing next week is the third part of the in-depth look at Jeff Hardy. WWE has already aired "Chapter 1: The Rise" and "Chapter 2: The Fall" over the past few weeks. Next week will feature "Chapter 3: The Redemption."

The 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H will also begin next Friday night.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday's SmackDown on FOX from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Money In the Bank Qualifier: Drew Gulak vs. King Baron Corbin

* Money In the Bank Qualifier: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Carmella and Dana Brooke

* An in-depth look at the history between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

* The in-depth look at Jeff Hardy continues with "Chapter 3: The Redemption"

* Triple H's 25th Anniversary Celebration begins

Stay tuned for updates on next week's SmackDown.