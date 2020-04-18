- WWE NXT Superstar Denzel Dejournette worked another main roster match on this week's SmackDown. He lost a quick match to Sheamus, as seen in the video above. Dejournette lost to Seth Rollins back on the April 6 RAW episode from the closed-set WWE Performance Center.

- As noted, next week's SmackDown will see the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H begin. It sounds like the celebration of The Game will go on over at least two shows. Below is a new promo for the celebration:

- WWE paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel twice during this week's SmackDown. The show opened with a graphic in memory of The Fink, who passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday. Michael Cole and Corey Graves later honored The Fink before showing a video package on his career.

You can see the video and the graphic below: