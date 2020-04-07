Over the years, many people have given flack to Triple H about being in the position he's in with WWE because he is married to the owner's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Triple H talked about what his life would be like if he had never met Stephanie. Triple H noted that he was interested in the behind-the-scenes aspect of the business well before he met Stephanie.

"It's a funny thing because long before I ever met Steph, I had a very strong fascination with the behind the scenes of the business," Triple H said. "It's how I started working with Vince behind the scenes, being involved with some creative years ago smack dab in the beginning of the Attitude Era. I had never even met Steph at that point, he and I were working creatively when a bunch of writers left us and Vince was kind of doing everything solo, he kind of tagged me in to help him in a manner and riff ideas off of and bounce things off of. Then I started sitting in on production meetings and it became more and more my involvement, even for stuff that had zero to do with me, which I tended to prefer.

"I didn't like to weigh in on the stuff that had to do with me as much because I felt like it was wrong to do and your vision can get warped in that. To weigh in on other people's things, to weigh in on other shows, I was always fascinated with that side of the business. I'd like to think in some manner I'd be doing the exact same thing from a behind the scenes standpoint. My relationship with Steph, it's the best thing that's ever happened to me from a standpoint that she's my wife, my kids and everything else. Every aspect of my life would be different, but from a business standpoint I'd like to think I'd be doing the same thing because of the relationship that I had with Vince and the creative relationship that we had long before any of that."

Triple H was asked what happened when he asked Vince if he could marry his daughter. Triple H noted that he would one day like to write a book to detail the experience he went through.

"It was a unique experience," Triple H said. "If you have ever met Vince, any kind of situation like that is some kind of unique experience. At some point I should try and write a book just about that aspect of it. As we begin to have a relationship and that begins to grow, there's every awkward moment that you could imagine that everybody has in all their relationships. That first dinner at your girlfriend's when you're going over the parents house now except it's the guy that I've been working with for all these years and he is making it as uncomfortable as humanly possible for me just because he thinks it's funny. There's just so many humorous moments within all of that but it's wonderful."

Triple H also talked about his wife Stephanie and how they work together.

"One of the things I think is great for us is Steph and I, we often say from a team standpoint there's nothing we can't accomplish and I think that's how we look at it," Triple H said. "Whether it's the business or anything else, the two of us work together on it. I think it's a great one two punch in business. There are unbelievable strengths that she has that she is so much better at than I am and I think there are things that I bring to the table that aren't necessarily her forte.

"When you look at Vince, when you create something from the ground up, you know every single aspect of it intimately because you created all of it. When you move further down the line into other things, there's a much bigger business and all these components of it that are incredible and massive and complex. It's tough for any one person to understand it and know all of it and you have to rely on those around you and know what their strengths are and know how to utilize those strengths."

