Triple H was a guest on ESPN MMA where he discussed WrestleMania 36 and WWE's decision to still continue with the event this weekend despite most major companies and organizations rescheduling or canceling shows.

"There's going to be critics of everything," Triple H said. "We're doing this to provide what we believe is an essential service in entertaining our fans, entertaining people around the world. You see that with ESPN picking up past WrestleMania's, FOX, NBC and that partnership, even our historic content is evergreen in nature because of the storytelling aspect of what we do.

"I say this a lot, we're more akin to the Rocky movie than we are actual boxing. Once the event takes place live in boxing, you're kind of done with it. With us, the Rocky movie, you'll watch it over and over again because it's the story and the characters and the emotion that you feel. You'll go back and relive those epic moments of Andre [The Giant] and [Hulk Hogan] and Hogan slamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 or whatever connects with you from the past. You can go back and watch those and relive them.

"We're taking all the precautions necessary, we're working with the government officials very closely locally, we're taking all the precautions, we're screening our talent. We're making sure there are no risks, anybody that doesn't want to do this, doesn't have to. The crew and the staff is very very limited, we're working the talent in waves where we bring them in for their particular stuff and then they can leave. We're keeping people as separated as possible. Trying to do this as safe a way as possible, yet still being able to perform a vital service. We're doing the best we can."

Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, however that match was changed after Reigns opted not to compete. Triple H discussed Reigns choosing not to work the even due to the coronavirus and concerns over his health issues.

"You can watch our business in multiple different ways," Triple H said. "One of them is the storyline aspect of it and to follow the storyline. Another way is the online component of it and the reality of it behind it. Roman has his situation and his reasons for doing the things he's doing, but I will say from our standpoint and the storyline standpoint, it's going to play out in a unique manner and we want it to play out that way. I don't want to give away the ending of the movie before the movie takes place. Everybody just has to watch and see how this unfolds. It will unfold in a unique way and I think it will be meaningful for everybody.

"There will always be critics, it's our company's mission to put smiles on peoples faces, and that's what we're trying to do in this situation at a time where people really need those smiles. It might not be the perfect product but it is the product and it is what it is right now."

As of this writing, WWE has yet to officially announce a change to the Reigns vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania from for the Universal Championship, however you can read our report on Reigns' replacement here.

