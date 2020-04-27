Triple H will make his return to WWE RAW during tonight's episode.

The USA Network just confirmed that The Game will appear during tonight's RAW episode for the continuation of his 25th Anniversary Celebration, which kicked off during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for part two of the celebration tonight. The official WWE website preview still has no mention of Triple H but as seen below, USA posted several tweets to confirm the appearance. Triple H re-tweeted their original tweet, which was deleted and re-posted for some reason.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is the updated announced line-up for the show, along with the new tweets from USA:

* Triple H appears for part two of his 25th Anniversary Celebration

* Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sign their contract for Money In the Bank

* Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat

