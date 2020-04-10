Next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The match will see The Miz defend against Big E and Jey Uso.

This Triple Threat comes after John Morrison retained the titles by winning a Triple Threat Ladder Match over Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 36.

The storyline was that Miz suffered an injury and was unable to compete at WrestleMania, which is why they went with the three-man match. Miz said he was still not medically cleared to compete on tonight's show for a three-team match. However, Kofi then announced that he talked it over with WWE and FOX officials, and they made the Triple Threat for next Friday.

It looks like next week's title match will not involve ladders. Stay tuned for updates.