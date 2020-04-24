The UFC is coming to Florida, and they are bringing three events over the span of eight days in May. It all starts May 9 with UFC 249 and the interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

UFC president Dana White announced events May 13 and May 16 all from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The state opened up MMA and other combat sports as essential businesses, including the WWE recently.

"I can't wait to deliver some great fights for the fans," White. "I want to give a big thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards, as well our media partners including ESPN and ESPN+, for bringing it to fans. My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events."

The UFC 249 card begins on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET with prelims before shifting over to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET with more prelim actions. The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

"As we move step-by-step on the path toward economic recovery, we are proud to host these UFC events at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. "The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that's presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+. With Jacksonville continuing to outpace other cities and regions, we are excited to continue to lead as host to these world-class, international sports entertainment organizations."

Along with Ferguson vs. Gaethje, Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight belt against former champion Dominick Cruz, Francis Ngannou takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Donald Cerrone battles Anthony Pettis.