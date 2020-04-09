The UFC has now canceled UFC 249 and the planned subsequent events after, according to a report by ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Just days after making it official, the card set for next Saturday will not take place.

According to the report, the UFC was prepared to move ahead, but "things were taken out of control" of UFC president Dana White.

BREAKING: UFC 249 has been canceled. All UFC events postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19. Dana White says he was ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control. Much, much more on this to come. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 9, 2020

Tony Ferguson was scheduled to meet Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. White had said they had a private island set for the card and several after, but it was also reported that Tachi Palace Resorts Casino in Lemoore, California would serve as host.

Ariel Helwani posted that White was asked to "stand down" by top Disney and ESPN executives, and he agreed, in indefinitely postponing all UFC events.

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1248371133079941122

