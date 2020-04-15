UFC president Dana White promised his promotion would be the first sporting event back when it was cleared to resume. And now it appears as if we have a date.

White and the UFC is targeting May 9 for a live event, and three championship matches are currently on the docket. No location has been confirmed, but reports state the UFC Apex in Las Vegas could be used for the next several months.

The card would include Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, Henry Cejudo defending his bantamweight belt vs. former champion Dominick Cruz and Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight belt on the line vs. Felicia Spencer.

Other bouts include Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar and Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis.

UFC was forced to this Saturday's UFC 249 event at Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California after Governor Gavin Newsom called Disney himself, asking that their events be scrapped from taking place at the resort. Disney owns UFC's broadcast partner ESPN, and the event was scheduled to air on pay-per-view on ESPN+.