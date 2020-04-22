One of the most infamous pro wrestling mainstream moments will be covered during next Tuesday's episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" on Vice TV.

The episode is titled "David Schultz & The Slap Heard Round the World" and will cover the December 28, 1984 edition of 20/20, which featured John Stossel doing a report on the legitimacy of pro wrestling. While conducting a backstage interview, "Dr. D" Schultz smacked Stossel in the face. The incident took place during a WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Schultz, who had been involved in other incidents before and after the one with Stossel, later insisted that WWE boss Vince McMahon ordered him to assault Stossel, and set him up because they couldn't "get rid of" Stossel any other way. Schultz also alleged that Vince told him he did a "great job" later that night. Schultz ended up apologizing to the New York State Athletic Commission and said he never meant to hurt Stossel. Stossel sued WWE but settled out of court for $425,000. It was also reported that the amount was actually $450,000 with $275,000 paid directly by the company, and the remaining $150,000 covered by their insurance company.

While Schultz was never charged, he was sued by Vince for $25,000. Stossel later said he was told by a doctor that he suffered ear damage in the incident, and that it was likely permanent damage.

Schultz wrestled some after the incident but retired not long after. He would later blame Vince for the end of his career. He ran a bail bonds company and worked as an international bounty hunter for more than 15 years, and then released a book in 2018, titled, "Don't Call Me Fake."

