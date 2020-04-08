As seen above, Vice TV has released the new trailer for the 5th episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" season two.

"Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino" will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and the 1983 death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino.

Despite the circumstances surrounding Argentino's death and the coroner suspecting foul play, Snuka was not charged at that time. Nancy's parents won a $500,000 default judgement against Snuka in 1985, but he claimed financial inability and apparently never paid. The case remained open and the Lehigh County, Pennsylvania District Attorney arrested Snuka and charged him with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in 2015. Snuka entered a plea of not guilty two months later, and it was ruled in 2016 that Snuka was not mentally competent to stand trial for the murder. The same judge then dismissed the charges in January 2017 as Snuka was deemed not mentally fit to stand trial. Snuka passed away on January 15, 2017 at age 75 due to a terminal illness. He had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2015, and had dealt with other issues, including dementia.

The episode on Snuka will air next Tuesday, April 14 at 10pm ET via the Vice TV channel, plus the Vice TV website and app.

Last night's "Dark Side of the Ring" episode featured the WWE Brawl For All tournament from 1998.