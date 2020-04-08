Tuesday's episode of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" at 10pm ET drew 226,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's episode on ECW Original New Jack, which drew 229,000 viewers.

This week's one-hour episode focused on WWE's controversial "Brawl For All" tournament from 1998.

This week's "Brawl For All" episode ranked #86 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's episode ranked #98 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The thirty-minute "After Dark" post-show special at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150 this week. We hope to have the viewership for this week's "After Dark" soon. Last week's post-show drew 92,000 viewers and ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the key demo.

Below is our "Dark Side of the Ring" viewership tracker:

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy - 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 1: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack - 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 2: 92,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All - 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 3: N/A

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino -

Post-show 4:

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob - 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody's death - 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family - 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez's death - 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah - 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic