Tuesday's episode of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" at 10pm ET drew 221,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's episode on WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka and the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, which drew 209,000 viewers. Last week's show drew the lowest viewership of the second season and the fourth-lowest viewership in the history of the series.

This week's one-hour episode focused on former WWE Tag Team Champion Dino Bravo and his assassination.

This week's episode ranked #85 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's episode ranked #87 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The thirty-minute "After Dark" post-show special at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150 this week, and hasn't for the past three weeks now. We hope to have the viewership for this week's "After Dark" soon.

Below is our "Dark Side of the Ring" viewership tracker:

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy - 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 1: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack - 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 2: 92,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All - 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 3: N/A

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino - 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 4: N/A

Episode 4: The Assassination of Dino Bravo - 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 4: N/A

Episode 5: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World -

Post-show 5:

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob - 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody's death - 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family - 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez's death - 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah - 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic