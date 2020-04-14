Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter today and revealed an interesting piece of WWE history that she found - a booking sheet for the second week of July 2002.

The sheet was apparently written up by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, on Monday, July 8, 2002 while at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That venue is now the Wells Fargo Center. Ross worked in Talent Relations for years while with the company.

The sheet lists line-ups for 3 live events going into the July 15 RAW from the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The live events were: Friday, July 12 in Lakeland, Florida; Saturday, July 13 in Daytona Beach, FL; Sunday, July 14 in Bethlehem, PA.

The Lakeland, Bethlehem and Daytona Beach events were headlined by The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the WWE Title, Rob Van Dam vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Intercontinental Title with Paul Heyman banned from ringside, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Molly Holly going at it for the WWE Women's Title, Tommy Dreamer vs. William Regal for the European Title, and WWE Hall of Famer JBL vs. Christopher Nowinski (listed as Harvard) for the Hardcore Title. Chris Benoit, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Tommy Dreamer, William Regal, WWE Hall of Famers the nWo, and others were also featured on those cards.

JR responded to the tweet and confirmed the authenticity.

"Very authentic...that's a hand written booking sheet. [cowboy hat face emoji]," he wrote.

You can see the full tweets from Vickie and JR below: